26 terrorist cell members in North Caucasus eliminated in 2019

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Twenty-six terrorists that were members of terrorist cells active in the North Caucasus have been eliminated last year, the Russian National Guard’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"Army divisions and police units that make up the Joint Force Group in close cooperation with FSB agencies eliminated 26 members of terrorist cells in the North Caucasus in 2019. Military personnel and employees of the group detected and uprooted more than 190 facilities of criminal gangs," the press service said.

The National Guard also pointed out that last year saw more than 1,500 cases of seizing or voluntary surrender of arms and armaments in the region. At the same time, more than 500 illegally acquired guns, 736 hunting weapons, more than 77,000 munitions of various caliber were seized, while improvised explosive devices were neutralized.