Water level in Amur River near Komsomolsk-on-Amur falls to 825 cm

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Amur River level near Komsomolsk-on-Amur has decreased by 4 cm during the day. The situation in the city remains difficult, the city administration’s press service told journalists.

"The Amur water level has decreased by 4 cm during the day. Four hundred and twenty detached houses and 992 residential yards were flooded. Basements of 454 apartment blocks were flooded. Forty-two people are staying in temporary accommodation centers," the official said.

The water level in the Amur River near Komsomolsk-on-Amur started descending yesterday, for the first time in six weeks. According to yesterday’s information, 454 detached houses, 947 residential yards and basements of 421 apartment blocs were flooded.

Crews continue to reinforce protective structures, fill low parts of streets and raise sidewalks so that people could reach dry places. The 66th quarter, which had been flooded with rain and ground water, was most affected.

"Crews were deployed yesterday to protect the gas pipeline which passes through the burst Silinka River. It feeds Thermal Power Station 2, Thermal Power Station 3, the central city district and the Amurstal metallurgic plant. More than 500 cubic meters of rocky ground were brought to this place, and work to reinforce the gas pipeline’s supports continues," the administration said. Komsomolsk-on-Amur’s airport was closed due the flooding with ground waters, and flights to several cities were cancelled.