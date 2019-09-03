Two planes collide on runway at Sheremetyevo Airport, evacuation underway — source

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Two planes have collided on the runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The passengers are being evacuated, a source in the aviation services has told TASS.
"The passengers are being evacuated. Technicians are examining the liners. There have been no immediate reports of casualties," the source said.
According to the source, the planes of Royal Flight airlines and Aeroflot touched wings while being towed. The Royal Flight’s plane was empty, while Aeroflot’s liner was about to leave for Beijing with passengers on board.
"The passengers have been evacuated. They will be invited to board another flight," the source commented.