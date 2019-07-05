Five FSB employees arrested, two under house arrest on charges of mugging

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Moscow Garrison Military Court placed into custody five employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and slapped house arrest on two more over a case of mugging, the court told TASS on Friday.

"The court satisfied the investigators’ motion regarding seven FSB employees. Five of them were placed into custody, and two more placed under house arrest under the case launched under Part 4 Section 162 ("Large-scale mugging committed by an organized gang") of the Russian Criminal Code," the court official said.

On July 2, the Russian Federal Security Service reported the detention of two FSB employees "involved in the embezzlement of money owned by a sole proprietor" in cooperation with the Russian Interior Ministry.

According to the RBC Group, the law enforcement authorities detained three officers of the Alpha group, a Vympel group officer and two officers from the K group of the FSB. Their names were not disclosed. The court did not provide any details on the case to TASS.