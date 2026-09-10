Number of Russian tourists in China up 54% in first half of 2026

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists in China increased by 54% in the first half of 2026, while the number of Chinese tourists in Russia rose by 20%, the Chairman of the Russian side of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace, and Development and Russian Presidential Special Representative for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals, Boris Titov said.

"According to the latest available statistics, the number of Chinese tourists in Russia rose by 20% in the first half of the year, while the number of Russian tourists in China jumped by 54%. And several days ago, at a meeting between the leaders of our countries, a proposal was made to make the visa-free regime permanent after 2027," he said at the 7th Russian-Chinese Forum for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.

Titov stressed that Russia is very interested in attracting Chinese tourists. "Many tourist facilities are already becoming China Friendly. We decided to determine what a Russian city should be like to be an important and highly attractive destination for Chinese tourists and to select the 10 cities best prepared to welcome such visitors. So, we are accepting applications," the Russian Presidential Special Representative added.

TASS is the forum's strategic information partner.