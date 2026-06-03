RDIF to sign seven agreements with Global South countries at SPIEF-2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will sign seven agreements with Global South countries in IT, agriculture, and other sectors during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

"As for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, we will sign seven agreements with Global South countries covering high technology, the agricultural sector, infrastructure, and many leading investment sectors. We note that we continue active cooperation with Arab partners, Middle Eastern partners, and partners from Asian countries. We have more than 60 joint projects with the UAE, more than 55 with Saudi Arabia, more than 60 with China, and we continue these active investments with many other countries," he said.

Dmitriev also stressed that RDIF would take an active part in the forum’s panel discussions, including those focused on economic issues, as well as in the youth day events.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.