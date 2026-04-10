Internet shutdown in Iran lasts over 40 days — NetBlocks

LONDON, April 10. /TASS/. Internet connectivity in Iran has been almost completely disrupted for more than 40 days, according to internet monitoring service NetBlocks.

"The internet blackout in Iran is now in its 42nd day after 984 hours," the service said on X. It previously noted that this is the longest nationwide internet blackout ever recorded globally.

US President Donald Trump on April 7 announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the sides have resolved most contentious issues, and Washington is considering Tehran’s 10-point proposals as a working basis for further talks. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on its territory, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump said the decision was made amid Iran’s readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, in turn, agreed to halt "retaliatory attacks" provided no strikes are carried out against the Islamic republic. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator between the sides, invited them to talks in Islamabad.