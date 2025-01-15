Russia and Vietnam need to make more active use of free trade regime — communique

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam consider it necessary to develop transportation and make more active use of the free trade regime, as stated in the joint Russian-Vietnamese communique adopted following the visit of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Hanoi.

"The parties discussed and agreed on measures to strengthen bilateral trade, including through a broader use of the opportunities of the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states for one part and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the other part, the tenth anniversary of the signing of which is celebrated this year (May 29, 2015 - May 29, 2025), they also spoke in favor of increasing mutual deliveries of products to each other's markets," the text of the document says.

The parties admitted that they need to develop rail and sea communications, multimodal freight transportation. Russia and Vietnam also stressed the need to study ways of mutual settlements in foreign trade and other transactions.