Bank of Russia sells yuan for $32.92 mln with settlements on January 14

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on January 14, 2025, for the amount of 3.4 bln rubles ($32.92 mln), according to data on the regulator's website.

The sale of currency on the domestic market with settlements on January 13, 2025, also amounted to 3.4 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "yuan - ruble" instrument.