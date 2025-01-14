Power generation in Russia will increase by 2.9% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia in 2024 will increase by 2.9% to 1.18 trillion kWh, according to the materials of System Operator.

"Power plants of the Unified Energy System of Russia generated 1,180.6 bln kWh in 2024, which is 2.9% more than the actual generation in 2023," the statement said.

At the same time, the production of thermal power plants increased by 3.6%, hydroelectric power plants - by 4.9%, solar power plants - by 9.6%, and wind power plants - by 27.3%. The share of thermal power plants in the total output was 57.3%, hydroelectric power plants - 17.3%, nuclear power plants - 18.2%, industrial power plants - 6.1%, solar power plants - 0.3%, wind power plants - 0.7%.