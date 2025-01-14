Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot Group up 16.8% in 2024 to 55.3 mln people

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 55.3 mln passengers in 2024, up by 16.8% compared with 2023, the company reported. Meanwhile Aeroflot Airlines carried 30.1 mln people, up by 19.3% compared with the previous year.

In particular, Aeroflot Group carried 42.6 mln passengers in the domestic segment (+12.8%) and 12.7 mln people in the international segment (+32.7%). Passenger load factor amounted to 89.6%, up by 2.1 p.p. year-on-year, the airline said.

In December 2024, Aeroflot Group carried 4 mln passengers, up by 7.4% year-on-year, while Aeroflot Airlines carried 2.2 mln people, up by 5.6%. In the domestic segment 3 mln passengers were carried, up by 6.4% year-on-year, while in the international segment 1 mln passengers were carried, up by 10.7%. Passenger load factor amounted to 85.9%, up by 1.7 p.p. year-on-year, totaling 90.1% and 80.5% in the domestic and international segments, respectively.