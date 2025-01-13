Kazakhstan to invest over $25 bln in power sector, utilities upgrade

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. The government of Kazakhstan approved the national project of Power and Public Utilities Sectors Upgrade, where by at least 200 national monopoly entities and thirty combined heat and power plants.

In total, 13.588 trillion tenge (about $26 bln) will be invested in the project. The relevant resolution of the government was posted on the Kazakhstan’s Adilet regulatory acts website.

The document indicates that 6.208 trillion tenge (about $11.8 bln) will be invested in the power sector, 6.778 trillion tenge (about $13 bln) in public utilities, and 602 bln tenge ($1.1 bln) in the sphere of automation and installation of instruments.

"The public utility and energy infrastructure of the country faces serious challenges related to a high level of wear and tear of networks and technically obsolete equipment, which leads to inefficient use of resources and adversely affects quality of life of the population and economic stability," the document indicates.