Bank of Russia detects 6,000 entities with illegal activity signs in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The number of entities with signs of illegal activity detected by the Central Bank as of the end of January - September 2024 increased by almost 1.5 times annually, the Bank of Russia said.

"Almost 6,000 entities (companies, projects, sole entrepreneurs, etc.) with signs of illegal activity were found in 9 months of 2024. This is 43% more than in the like period of the last year. The majority of such schemes is effective on the Internet. Growth occurs due to the replication of pseudo-investment projects in social networks and the Telegram," the regulator informed.

The greater portion of such resources used by fraudsters to promote their services was found at the early stage, prior to their indexing by search engines, and was blocked on the initiative of the Bank of Russia, the regulator noted.