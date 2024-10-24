Retailer X5 net profit by 19.3% to $364 mln in Q3

MOSCOW, October. 24 /TASS/. Russian retailer X5 Group increased its net profit under IFRS by 19.3% year-on-year to 35.293 bln rubles ($364.03 mln) in the Q3, the company said in a statement.

The retailer's EBITDA increased by 16% year-on-year to 71.278 bln rubles ($735.2 mln), while revenues grew by 22.9% to 978.556 bln rubles ($10.09 bln). The EBITDA margin was 7.3% compared to 7.7% in the Q3 2023.

In January-September 2024, X5's net profit increased by 33.4% y-o-y to 94.683 bln rubles ($976.62 mln). EBITDA increased by 22.7% to 198.873 bln rubles ($2.05 bln) and revenues - by 25% to 2.83 trillion rubles ($29.19 bln). EBITDA margin was 7% compared to 7.2% in the first nine months of 2023.

X5's total debt as of September 30 reached 224.131 bln rubles ($2.31 bln), down 2.5% year-on-year. Net debt increased by 3.3% to 197.142 bln rubles ($2.03 bln). The ratio of net debt to EBITDA was 0.78x compared to 0.89x at the end of 2023.

X5 Group is the leading Russian retailer in terms of sales. As of September 30, 2024, the Company operated 26,047 stores, including 22,356 Pyaterochka stores, 992 Perekrestok supermarkets, and 2,002 Chizhik discount stores.