Russia’s annual inflation accelerates to 8.52% on October 15-21

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia on October 15-21 accelerated to 8.52% from 8.51% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said.

"In the week from October 15 to October 21, consumer inflation was 0.20%. In the food sector, prices changed by 0.30% during the reporting week: for fruit and vegetable products, the price dynamics was 0.11%, for other food products - 0.31%. In the non-food sector, the rate of increase remained almost the same as in the previous week (0.10%). In the services sector, prices changed by 0.27%. The inflation rate was recorded at 8.52%," the report said.

In early September, the Ministry of Economic Development raised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2024 from the previous 5.1% to 7.3%.