Russia leads in growth rates of agricultural exports — Agriculture Ministry

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 23. /TASS/. Russia is the world leader in terms of growth rates of agricultural and food exports, Advisor to Russia’s Minister of Agriculture Olga Abramova said.

"Russia is already among the top twenty exporters of agricultural and food products. Over the past 20 years, we have moved from 47th to 16th place in the world ranking. At the same time, Russia has the highest average annual growth rates," she said.

Abramova recalled that by the end of 2023, the volume of agricultural exports increased to $43.5 bln.

"In 2017, Russia launched the federal project Export of agricultural products and thanks in part to this project, the volume of our food supplies abroad has doubled," she added.