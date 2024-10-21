Number of tourist trips to Russia may grow to 42 mln in May-September

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The number of tourist trips in Russia in May - September 2024 may grow to 42 mln, Director of the Department of Project Implementation in Tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development Georgy Grusha said.

"Traditionally, we consider the summer season to last from May to September, five months. We will have the September data literally in a week, Rosstat will publish them. We expect that the figures will also exceed the same periods of previous years, we will reach 42 mln by the end of the already large summer season," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government that the tourist flow in Russia in May - August 2024 increased by almost 11% compared to the same period last year to 35 mln trips.