Trade turnover between Russia, Kyrgyzstan up 16% this year — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 16% in the first eight months of 2024, with the ruble’s share in settlements between the two countries having reached almost 90%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with head of the Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers Akylbek Zhaparov.

"Our trade cooperation is developing with high rates. Trade turnover increased by 16% in the first eight months of this year, while the ruble’s share in mutual settlements reached almost 90%. Well, we would surely like this trend to persist for ensuring stable and predictable conditions for doing business," he said.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan have huge potential for boosting cooperation, mainly in the financial sector, industry, agriculture, energy, transport sector, as well as in the area of digital technologies.

According to figures provided by Russia’s government, trade with Russia accounts for 20% of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade. In 2023, trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 5.6% to $3.6 bln.