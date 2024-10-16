Share of cashless payments in Russia may reach 86-87% in 2024 — Bank of Russia

SIRIUS, October 16. /TASS/. The share of cashless payments in Russia is already at 85% and by the end of 2024 it may reach 86-87%, First Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said at the Finopolis forum on innovative financial technologies.

"The share of cashless payments already reaches 85%. I think that by the end of the year it will amount to 86-87%. That is, we are confident that within the next two years we will reach the figure of 90%, possibly 92%, which is generally the level of world leaders in terms of the development of cashless payments in their countries," Skorobogatova noted.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia reported that at the end of 2023, the share of cashless payments in retail turnover exceeded 83.4%, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than in 2022. The regulator noted that this is one of the highest rates in the world.