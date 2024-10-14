Freight turnover of Russian seaports down 3.5% in January-September to 667 mln tons

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports amounted to 667.4 mln tons in January-September 2024, down by 3.5% compared with the same period last year, the Association of Commercial Seaports reported.

"Freight turnover of Russian seaports went down by 3.5% in January-September 2024 year-on-year to 667.4 mln tons," the report said.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 332.4 mln tons in the reporting period, down by 4%, while liquid cargo throughput totaled 335 mln tons, down by 2.9%, according to the association.

Meanwhile 526.5 mln tons of export cargoes were loaded in the period, which is 3.2% lower than in the same period last year, as well as 31.5 mln tons of imported cargoes (+8.1%), 50 mln tons of transit cargoes (+1%), and 59.3 mln tons of cabotage cargoes (-13.6%).