OPEC countries reduced oil production by 134,000 barrels daily in September — OPEC

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries participating in the oil production reducing deal slashed production by 134,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, according to the October report of OPEC.

Oil production volume by OPEC+ countries without Libya, Iran and Venezuela exempted from performance of the agreement totaled 35.407 mln bpd.

Considering all the voluntary restrictions and compensation schedules for September, OPEC+ countries were to produce 35.35 mln bpd. The alliance was therefore producing 57,000 bpd above the target.