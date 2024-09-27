Equatorial Guinea has meetings with several Russian oil, gas companies — minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Representatives of Equatorial Guinea have had meetings with a number of Russian companies, including Rosgeo, Novatek and Lukoil, for presenting oil and gas projects, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Antonio Oburu Ondo told reporters.

"We are also speaking with large Russian oil and gas companies. We have had meetings with Rosgeo, Novatek, Lukoil by now, those only being presentation [of projects], we will meet with other companies," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

A special working group has been created to deal with organization of those meetings, the minister added.

