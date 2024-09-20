Russia increases LNG supplies to China by 32.9% to 872,000 tons in August

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. The volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to China in August increased by 32.9% compared to July to 872,000 tons, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the agency's updated statistics, imports increased by 34.8% to $507 mln in terms of value. However, in January-August, the figure dropped by around 17.3% year-on-year to $2.94 bln. In physical terms, supplies in eight months decreased by 7.4% compared to the same period in 2023 to 5.04 mln tons.

Russia remains the fourth largest LNG supplier to China. Australia still tops the list of energy exporters - in January-August, it sold 17.22 mln tons to China (+10.2%). Australia is followed by Qatar (around 11.58 mln tons, +7.6%) and Malaysia (+17.9% to 5.56 mln tons). The United States ranks fifth (2.58 mln tons, +43.1%).

Russia is the leading energy exporter to China. In 2023, it increased LNG purchases from Russia by 23% to 8 mln tons.