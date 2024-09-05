Seventy-five countries participate in EEF — Russian Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The record high number of countries - 75 - took part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Yury Trutnev said at a concluding press conference.

"The 9th Eastern Economic Forum is coming to the end. The Forum is essentially beating all the records. We had 7,000 participants; there were 6,300 last year. What is more important, we have 75 countries; 62 countries were last year. This includes 16 unfriendly countries. All of them traditionally come to the Eastern Economic Forum, understanding that it is possible exactly here to figure out where the Asia-Pacific Region, the strategic region of the world," Trutnev said.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.