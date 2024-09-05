Aeroflot Group upgrades outlook on passenger traffic for 2024 to 55 mln — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group has upgraded its outlook on the number of passengers carried from 53 mln to 55 mln by the end of the year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our growth is faster than the market. Year-to-date growth has reached 21.4-22%. In summer months, July-August, rates decreased slightly considering last year’s high base. But overall, we have no doubt that we will reach the figure of 55 mln people," he said.

Aleksandrovsky said earlier this year that the group planned to carry around 53 mln passengers by year-end. In 2023, Aeroflot carried 47.3 mln passengers.

