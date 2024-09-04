System to monitor Northern Supplies in Yakutia to be put in commercial operation in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The information and analytical system developed in Yakutia to monitor the Northern Supplies process will be put into commercial operation in 2025, which will allow to control deliveries and to track ships and vehicles, Ilya Zherebtsov, head of the sales department at the Smart Unit developer company, a business resident of the Yakutia Technopark, told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Under the Northern Supplies program, remote settlements in Yakutia, especially in its Arctic part, are provided with fuel, food and other vital goods. The cargo is delivered mainly by river during the short summer navigation.

"We have been testing the project. Some of the largest companies participating in the Northern Supplies in Yakutia have joined the system. First of all, those are Sakhaneftegazsbyt and the Arctic Trade and Logistics Company. We plan to connect (to the system) all other businesses in 2024. For 2025, we plan to begin phased commissioning of the system as soon as it is ready," the specialist said.

All the participants - transport and freight companies, district administrations, industrial enterprises - will be connected to the system. According to him, Russia's regions and foreign countries demonstrate interest in the program, as they also face the task to deliver products to hard-to-reach locations.

New features

The system incorporates several modules to digitize and automate the Northern Supplies' processes. When using the system, the Arctic regions will submit applications and report available fuel and lubricants, products and other goods. The data-based system will also provide analytical information.

"We now have a real-time vessel monitoring mode, and we have been testing monitoring of ground-based traffic - it will begin working when all businesses join the system," the company's representative said.

