Lending in gold profitable for Seligdar now — holding’s president

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Lending in gold remains profitable for Seligdar now even amid growth of its prices thanks to the company’s hedging model, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seligdar Alexander Khrushch said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"If we take an approximate interest of coupon rate on our ‘gold’ bonds it is 5.5%, while with today’s rate of the Central Bank real interest rate is 21%. In this case, in comparison, for interest payments to become equal, the price of gold should be 10,000 rubles per gram. Our hedging model suggests that with rates varying strongly, even amid growth of gold prices lending in it remains more profitable," he explained.

The company’s debt is revaluated each year due to changing gold prices, though it is also being paid down, Khrushch added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: ‘New contours of international cooperation’, ‘Technologies to ensure independence’, ‘Financial value system’, ‘the Russian Far East’, ‘People, education and patriotism’, ‘Transport and logistics: new routes’, and ‘Master plans: from architecture to economy’.

The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.