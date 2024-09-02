Seligdar not going to revise development strategy due to sanctions

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Seligdar will not revise its development strategy 2030 because of US sanctions against it, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company Alexander Khrushch told TASS in an interview on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We do not change our strategic tasks and strategic milestones due to sanctions; we are going on track and implementing everything. Furthermore, we weighed our development strategy 2030 from the standpoint of risks and decided that it does not need a revision," the chief executive said.

Inclusion of the company into the sanction list is not "the piece of news of this year" because the entire Russian gold mining industry is essentially under the impact of sanctions in certain aspects since January 2023, Khrushch noted. "We are living with this for a year and a half and not for four month. Certainly, we have adapted since then," he added.