UAE seeks stronger economic cooperation with BRICS — official

DUBAI, September 2. /TASS/. After joining BRICS, the United Arab Emirates is interested in strengthening economic relations with members of the group, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance said in an interview with WAM news agency.

"The UAE aims to boost economic cooperation with BRICS nations by identifying opportunities to enhance trade, promote financial stability, and support sustainable development goals," the official said.

According to him, the UAE government is exploring collaboration with BRICS in tax and customs matters, including mutual administrative assistance in customs, data exchange, training center collaboration, and technical cooperation in tax administration to enhance tax digitalization.

In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the BRICS group, including Argentina, but in late December it refused to join. Five new members - Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia - began working in BRICS on January 1 under the chairmanship of Russia.