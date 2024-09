MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices have accelerated their decline by more than 3%, according to stock exchange data.

As of 12:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 3.03%, to 2,570.13 points, the RTS index dropped by 3.03$ to 887.9.

In the meantime, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.46%, to 12,104 rubles.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index fell by 1.05%, to 2,622.55 points, the RTS index wend down by 1.05%, to 906.01 points.