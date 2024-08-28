Russia’s agricultural production rises by 2% in January-July 2024

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Agricultural production in Russia in January-July 2024 increased by 2% compared to the same period in 2023, while agricultural production growth in July amounted to 5.2% compared to July 2023, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"The volume of agricultural production of all agricultural producers in July 2024 in current prices, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 873.3 bln rubles, in January-July 2024 - 3.38 trillion rubles," the report said.

It was also noted that at the end of July 2024, the number of cattle in the farms of all agricultural producers, according to estimates, reached 17.6 mln heads, pigs - 29.4 mln, sheep and goats - 21.8 mln. Egg production in January - July 2024 decreased by 2% compared to the same period in 2023.