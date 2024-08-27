First direct supplies of cocoa beans from Nigeria to Russia expected in autumn

NAIROBI, August 27. /TASS/. First container supplies of cocoa beans from Nigeria to Russia are expected in September-October, Russia’s Trade Representative in Nigeria Maxim Petrov said in an interview with TASS.

"The leading Russian chocolate producers have already tested Nigerian cocoa beans by now, being satisfied with the quality. We expect the first container batches in the autumn (September-October) cocoa harvest," he said.

Supplies will be provided by Russian trading firms that already export frozen fish, chocolate, alcohol and meat to Nigeria, Petrov noted, adding that three such trading firms registered by Russian entrepreneurs in the Nigerian jurisdiction already operate.