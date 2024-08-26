Fire at Omsk Oil Refinery extinguished

OMSK, August 26. /TASS/. The fire at the Omsk Oil Refinery that killed one person left six more injured has been put out, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Omsk region department said.

"The fire was completely extinguished at 11:06 p.m. local time (5:06 p.m. GMT)," it said.

The Omsk Oil Refinery’s technological equipment caught fire at 2:45 p.m. local time (8:45 a.m. GMT). One person reportedly died and six more were hurt but refused to be taken to hospital.

The fire was localized on an area of 150 square meters at 7:05 p.m. local time (1:05 p.m. GMT). The refinery is operating routinely. An investigation is underway. The Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department initiated a criminal case on charges of breaching industrial safety rules.