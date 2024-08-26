Customs subcommittee supports abolition of coal export duty by end of November

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s governmental subcommittee on customs-tariff and non-tariff regulation supported the Energy Ministry’s proposal to extend abolition of export customs duties on thermal coal and anthracite from September 1 to November 30, 2024, the press service of the Economic Development Ministry said.

The measure is aimed at supporting profitability and the volumes of export of Russian coal firms, the ministry said.

"Considering the current global environment of coal prices, we believe it is a timely decision," the Energy Ministry added.

Last autumn export duty on coal was introduced in the amount of 4-7% depending on the ruble’s exchange rate. Starting the beginning of 2024 export duty on coal was removed. However, starting March 1 the Russian cabinet returned flexible export duties on coal in the amount of 4-7% for one year. Later duties were abolished again for the period from May 1 to August 31 for supporting coal companies.

According to figures provided by the national statistics service Rosstat, Russia’s coal production fell by 0.7% in the first half of 2024 to 211 mln tons.