Wheat exports from Russia total 54 mln tons during last agriculture season — minister

KAZAN, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat exports totaled 54.1 mln tons during the previous agriculture season (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024), Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told reporters.

Earlier, the minister said that grain exports from Russia amounted to 72 mln tons during the previous agriculture season, adding that it was expected at the level of 60 mln tons by the end of this agriculture season.

During the 2022-2023 agriculture year (July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023) Russia exported 60 mln tons of grain.

Russia’s grain harvest outlook for 2024 remained unchanged at 132 mln tons.

Russian farmers have already harvested 78 mln tons of grain in 2024, including almost 63 mln tons of wheat, the Agriculture Ministry said at the beginning of this week.