US Department of Commerce blacklists 64 Russian, 42 Chinese companies — document

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted 123 foreign companies, including 64 Russian companies, one of which is registered in Crimea, and 42 Chinese companies, according to a notice in the Federal Register.

According to a report from the Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the US Department of Commerce, 48 blacklisted Russian legal entities are allegedly end users of military products from Russia and Belarus.

Six Russian legal entities were added to the list allegedly for connections, supplies, or cooperation within the framework of the Russian UAV production program.

In addition, a number of companies from Russia were blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce allegedly for supplying sensitive technologies of American origin to Russia.

Companies from China are also blacklisted for allegedly participating in the supply of American technologies and other sensitive products to Russia. In addition, 11 Iranian companies are on the list for allegedly facilitating the supply of American technologies to Iran that Russia needs to conduct the special military operation.