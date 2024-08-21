Russian stock indices falling on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with the downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.01% to 2,768.14 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 1.09% to 951.1 points. The yuan lost 0.096% to 12.09 rubles.

Further to the geopolitical strain and concerns regarding one more key rate increase by the Bank of Russia, corporate news might also apply pressure on the market. In particular, Gazprom stocks were in the red today. "At the same time, Lukoil stocks that also have a large weight in the index started growing proactively, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

The geopolitical risk premium is gradually declining in oil prices. "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel accepted the proposals on the cease fire in the Gaza Strip. Brent prices found support at the level of $77-78 per barrel," the expert noted.

The forecast for the MOEX Russia Index for tomorrow is 2,725 - 2,825 points, according to BCS Investment World. Freedom Finance Global expects the index will be in the range of 2,750 - 2,850 points.

Mechel is going to present its operational and financial performance for the second quarter and the first half of this year tomorrow. MTS will release IFRS financial statements for the second quarter of 2024.