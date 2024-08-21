Murmansk, Apatity do not accept flights due to aerospace constraints

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Murmansk and Apatity airports do not accept and authorize departures of airplanes, a source close to airports told TASS.

"From 03:46 p.m. Moscow time [00:46 p.m. GMT], Murmansk and Apatity airports halted receipt and departures of aircraft due to presence of constraints of using aerospace, limited by a circle with the 100 km radius," the source noted.

The press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed introduction of temporary restrictions and noted that such measure is needed to ensure flight safety.