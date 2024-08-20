Russian juice exports may be above 70,000 tons by 2030

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Supplies of fruit and vegetable juices from Russia may be over 70,000 metric tons by 2030, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to preliminary estimates of Agroexport, the volume of Russian supplies of fruit and vegetable juices can be over 70,000 metric tons by 2030," the center said.

Russian exports of soft drinks totaled $429 mln in 2023. Fruit and vegetable juices accounted for 13.1% of total supplies.

Kazakhstan, Belarus and Uzbekistan became main importers of Russian juices in value terms during first seven months of 2024, Agroexport said.