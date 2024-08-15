Cherkizovo reports 20.42% growth in revenues under IFRS in H1 2024

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Revenues of the Cherkizovo Group under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) surged by 20.42% year on year in the first half of 2024 against the like period in the last year and totaled 123.8 bln rubles ($1.4 bln), the Russian meat producer said.

Profits in the reporting period amounted to 16.1 bln rubles ($179.6 mln), down 3.4% in annual terms.

Pre-tax profit gained 18.5% to 39 bln rubles ($435 mln). Profit from operations surged by 14.6% to 21.6 bln rubles ($240.6 mln).

The Cherkizovo Group comprises 14 poultry production units, 20 pig farms, 14 meat processing plants and over 300,000 hectares of agricultural lands.