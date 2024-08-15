Sovcombank plans to take over Home Bank in H1 2025

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Sovcombank plans to take over Home Bank in the first half of 2025, Managing Director Andrey Osnos told reporters during the teleconference.

"We are to transfer card products in the third quarter of 2024 and retail deposits to Sovcombank; it is actually closer to the takeover. To create a single call center, a single app on Sovcombank base - this will be done by the end of the year. The last element is the legal merger in the first half of 2025 of Home Bank with us," Osnos said.

Sovcombank received the authorization of the Bank of Russia to buy Home Bank in March 2024. The bank is going to complete the deal by the end of this year and perform rebranding of Home Bank.