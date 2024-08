MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Trading in the stock market is suspended from 04:18 p.m. Moscow time [01.18 p.m. UTC], the press service of the Moscow Exchange said.

"Trading in the stock market is suspended from 04:18 p.m. Moscow time. Trading resumption time will be communicated further," the press service noted.

The Moscow Exchange also suspended trading in the stock market on February 13 and 14. They were due to a hardware error of the main server.