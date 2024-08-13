Reactor of first power generation unit at Rooppur nuclear plant to be started in December

NEW DELHI, August 13. /TASS/. The Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Bangladesh under the Russian project is preparing to start the reactor of the first power generating unit in December 2024, Russian Ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Mantytsky told TASS.

"The site is preparing for an important event now - the physical start of the reactor of power generating unit No. 1 scheduled for December of this year," the Ambassador said.

The first and the second power generating units of the plant are currently under construction.