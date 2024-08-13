Share of friendly countries over 80% in Russian foreign trade turnover — PM

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The share of friendly countries in the Russian foreign trade turnover was above 80% in value terms this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session of the government dedicated to international cooperation and exports.

"The share of friendly countries in the foreign trade turnover continues growing vigorously, despite all the attempts to prevent the dialog with potential and current partners," the prime minister said. "This indicator exceeded 80% in value terms according to results of the first five months of this year, while, I would like to mind, it was about a half just two years ago," Mishustin said.

"Such dynamics has become the consequence of significant incremental growth of Russian exports - by almost 11.5%," Mishustin added.