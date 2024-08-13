Users of Telegram messaging app report outages

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Outages in the work of the Telegram messaging app have been reported, according to the Downdetector service.

As of 2:00 a.m. Moscow time (11:00 p.m. GMT) 299 users reported outages, according to Downdetector. Reports came from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region (6%), the Tver Region (6%), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (5%), Moscow and the Moscow Region (%%). As of 2:13 a.m. Moscow time (11:13 p.m. GMT) 44 users reported outages.

Some 23% users of the messenger complained about the mobile app not working.