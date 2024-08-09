MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.15% on Friday

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices ended the week trading with a moderate decline. The MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.15% to 2,848.29 and 1,036.57 points, respectively.

The yuan exchange rate edged up by 0.006% to 11.86 rubles.

"With a fairly positive situation - rising oil prices and the weakening of the ruble - buyers' mood was restrained. Probably, the coming weekend had an effect, especially in the conditions of a tense news background related to geopolitics," says Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments. The situation on foreign markets was relatively calm.

"Consumer inflation in China accelerated to the highest since February 0.5% year-on-year, 0.3% was forecast," the expert adds.

On Friday, the growth leaders were PIK shares (+1.31%), Headhunter receipts (+1.28%), MMK stock prices (+1.18%), Unipro securities (+1.12%), Samolet stock prices (+0.89%) and Severstal shares (+0.22%).

The decline leaders were Qiwi shares (-4.67%), Mechel preferred and common shares (-2.07% and -1.50%), Raspadskaya stock prices (-1.51%), VK shares (-1.51%) and Globaltrans receipts (-1.34%).

Expert forecasts

According to BCS World of Investments, at the beginning of the next week, the MOEX index may move to the upper part of the range of 2,800-2,900 points. The forecast for the yuan exchange rate is 11.8-12 rubles, for the dollar (based on futures market indicators) is 86-88 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global estimates, on Monday, August 12, the MOEX index may continue to fluctuate in the 2,800-2,900 point range, the dollar rate may vary in the 87-90 ruble range, the euro rate will be in the range of 95-98 rubles, the yuan rate is expected to be 12-12.5 rubles.