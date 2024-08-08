Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Thursday

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The dynamics of the MOEX index was mixed in the course of Thursday’s trading.

By the end of the main trading session, the MOEX index fell by 0.78%, to 2,852.51 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.48%, to 1,038.1 points.

During the day, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate edged up by 0.028% to 11.85 rubles.

The leaders of growth were Unipro shares (+1.01%), Solidcore shares (+0.80%), Novatek stock prices (+0.79%), Polyus shares (+0.66%), and Inter RAO shares (+0.56%). Sberbank ordinary and preferred shares added about 0.1%.

The leaders of decline were Qiwi shares (-2.42%), Tatneft preferred shares (-2.25%), TMK stock prices (-2.23%), Mechel preferred and ordinary shares (-2.18% and -2.02%), and VK shares (-1.94%).

At the end of the week, in the context of an aggravated geopolitical background, buyers may be inactive. A rise is possible in the event of rising oil prices and a weakening ruble, according to BCS World of Investments.

According to the company's forecast, the MOEX index may end the week within the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points, the ruble may continue to weaken moderately with targets of 11.95 rubles for the yuan and 87 rubles for the dollar.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will again move within the range of 2,800-2,900 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate is expected to be in the range of 11.9-12.3 rubles. On the over-the-counter market, the US dollar may trade in the range of 85-88 rubles, the euro rate can vary in the range of 93-96 rubles.