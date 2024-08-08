Putin signs decree on additional measures for substitution of Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on introducing additional measures to substitute sovereign Eurobonds of the Russian Federation, according to a document published on the official portal of legal information.

"To establish that the substitution of government securities of the Russian Federation, the nominal value of which is indicated in foreign currency (hereinafter - Eurobonds of the Russian Federation), is carried out on the basis of the expression of will of holders of Eurobonds of the Russian Federation, taking into account the following requirements," the decree says.

The substitution procedure is carried out as follows. The Finance Ministry of Russia receives Eurobonds from holders of debt securities and transfers them to its account opened in a non-bank credit institution, which is a central depository. In exchange the ministry hands out issued Eurobonds of the Russian Federation, the centralized accounting of rights to which is carried out by the central depository. If substitution on such terms is impossible, the holder of the substituted bonds assigns all rights on the securities to the Finance Ministry.

"The substitution of Eurobonds of the Russian Federation is carried out by crediting the substitutional Eurobonds of the Russian Federation to the depository accounts of the holders of Eurobonds opened in the Russian depository," the document states.

The amount of coupon income on the substitutional Eurobonds, the frequency of payment, the maturity date and the nominal value of the substitutional Eurobonds of Russia must correspond to similar conditions in relation to the substituted Eurobonds.