Russia’s budget deficit reaches $15.75 bln in January-July

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit for January-July 2024 reached 1.36 trillion rubles ($15.75 bln), according to the preliminary estimate of the Ministry of Finance.

Budget revenues for the reporting period amounted to 19.747 trillion rubles ($228.73 bln), which is 35.9% more than a year earlier, while expenses rose by 23.3% and reached 21.109 trillion rubles ($244.67 bln).

The Finance Ministry noted that the federal budget is executed in accordance with the parameters of the primary structural deficit defined in the budget law, and operations to use and form the National Wealth Fund are carried out within the framework of the budget rule.