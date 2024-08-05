{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Oil prices to return to $80 per barrel soon, experts say

The response of the US Federal Reserve and possible rate lowering by it, the situation with financial and economic stimulation in China, and the OPEC+ response will drive prices further, Dmitry Skryabin believes

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The drop of global oil prices is associated with the recent macroeconomic statistics of the US and China and will hardly last for long, experts questioned by TASS say.

Brent oil futures with the delivery in October fell below $76 per barrel for the first time since January and is now close to $75 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since this January.

"The reason of the decline since Friday are poor data of the US labor market, which resulted in the reassessment (increase) of the recession scenario probability. It should not be said everything is glittering from the standpoint of long-term prospects, considering also poor macro statistics from China, the top oil importer globally," Dmitry Skryabin from Alfa-Capital says.

The response of the US Federal Reserve and possible rate lowering by it, the situation with financial and economic stimulation in China, and the OPEC+ response will drive prices further, he believes. "The cartel responded fairly efficiently before to the price drop and market imbalance risks. Probably, it will be managed to do this time also, making possible to ‘return’ the Brent price above $80 per barrel by the end of this year," the expert adds.

The average Brent price will be $80 per barrel but higher volatility is not ruled out, Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World says. "The current oil price is in the buyers’ zone on the whole. The length of staying in this zone will depend on the demand strength. Considering the OPEC+ policy and the situation in the Middle East, the recovery of oil prices can be expected soon," she notes.

It is premature to speak about the evolving stable downward trend for prices, Ivan Timonin from Implementa says. Oil consumption may grow by more than one million barrels daily this year on account of China and other Asian countries, while supply growth prospects are not so high. "The market will therefore be close to the balance but small shortages are possible. Prices in this regard will probably settle at $75-80 [per barrel] in coming months but will demonstrate non-dramatic growth to about $85 a barrel closer to the year-end," he adds.

Anti-Russian sanctions
US threatens Russia-friendly countries with secondary sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"This is very clearly seen according to results of our friendship, communications with ambassadors of countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and representatives of the Global South," Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions — senior diplomat
"I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed", Sergey Ryabkov said.
Read more
Putin congratulates To Lam on being elected Vietnamese Communist Party secretary general
The Russian president wished To Lam success in his work as arty leader and head of state, as well as good health and well-being
Read more
Senior diplomat rules out unilateral concessions from Russia to resolve Ukrainian conflict
Sergey Ryabkov noted that some things worked out with the West recently, especially on certain humanitarian issues, but this does not change the overall picture
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Moscow Region’s Patriot Park head
According to investigators, Vyacheslav Akhmedov and Major General Vladimir Shesterov are involved in embezzlement of budgetary funds allocated to ensure the activity and functioning of the Patriot Park and the exhibition center
Read more
Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers, temporary base of foreign mercenaries
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Hezbollah fires over 50 projectiles at settlements in northern Israel
Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Read more
Military drills involving NATO troops kick off in Moldova
The Defense Ministry said that in the coming days, military hardware will be seen on the roads of Moldova, asking the population to stay calm
Read more
Russia’s Rostec says Ukraine’s F-16s will ultimately be destroyed
On August 4, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had taken the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies
Read more
Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar
The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified
Read more
Iranian politician says Netanyahu may be liquidated in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death
Iran will select the right moment to avenge the death of the head of the Palestinian Hamas movement political bureau, Mohammad Qasim Osmani vowed
Read more
Zelensky confirms arrival of first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
He did not specify however how many planes have reached Ukraine and where they are based
Read more
Russian diplomat calls US out for 'double standards' in weapons policy
Anatoly Antonov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Moscow will look at potentially sending Russian weapons to anti-US countries were met extremely negatively
Read more
FACTBOX: Monday’s global stock market collapse
European stock markets opened Monday at a nearly six-month low, the media reported, amid a global sell-off fueled by concerns about a slowdown in US economic growth
Read more
Russian air defenses down four SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles over day — top brass
The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
North Korea to ask Russia for help in flood relief if needed — Kim Jong Un
According to him, after receiving Vladimir Putin's condolences, the North Korean people "realized the fact" that the country "has a closest friend"
Read more
US top diplomat Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel in next 24 hours
"Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible," Axios news website reported
Read more
IRGC refutes reports about recruiting agents in Iran to kill Haniyeh — MP
Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said that a deputy commander of the Al Quds Force appeared at the committee’s closed meeting to deny allegations about Iranian special services’ agents involvement in the killing of Haniyeh
Read more
FSB detains Ukrainian agent plotting terrorist attack in Zaporozhye Region
According to the special service, law enforcement officers found and seized an improvised explosive device at the suspect’s home
Read more
North Korea’s border guards receive 250 launchers of tactical ballistic missiles — KCNA
The ceremony was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stressed that efforts aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities are the most important on the list of state affairs
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about student protests in Bangladesh
Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4
Read more
Death toll in Bangladesh riots climbs to 300
Clashes between the protesters and government supporters reignited in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4
Read more
Two ships attacked off Yemen’s shore, says UKMTO
There is no damage and all crew are reported safe
Read more
Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist
By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets, the newspaper said
Read more
Russia’s tennis duo of Andreeva, Shnaider wins silver of 2024 Olympics
Andreeva and Shnaider have become the first Russian athletes to win Olympic medals at the Paris Games
Read more
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Read more
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Read more
Iran’s retaliation for Hamas leader’s killing may take Israel by surprise — newspaper
The Pentagon said earlier that it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East to bolster defenses
Read more
Kim Jong Un points to fundamental change in security situation around DPRK
Over the past five years, Kim Jong Un stated, the concept of nuclear has been associated with every military action targeting the DPRK taken by the United States
Read more
Russia ready to consider political deals with US in disarmament area — Russian ambassador
According to Anatoly Antonov, the US executive branch understands this and is thinking about reaching some political agreements that do not require ratification by the Senate and would take effect after the expiration of the US-Russian Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as New START
Read more
US is behind EU recommending Kiev to ban oil transit from Russia — diplomat
The US deep state needs the EU to be completely dependent on its energy resources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Trump congratulates Putin on 'great deal' on prisoner exchange
However, according to the US President, the deal was a terrible one for Washington
Read more
Israel delivers strikes on residential areas in central, north Gaza
The report said that another strike was delivered on Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, targeting the Al Radwan mosque, not causing any casualties
Read more
Russia fighting for new international order — ambassador to US
"We come out for a multipolar world based on the principle of equal and indivisible security," Anatoly Antonov underlined
Read more
Roman Seleznev, returned to Russia during swap, did not expect to see Putin — newspaper
Russian national Roman Seleznev was accused of hacking into the databases of about 200 US companies
Read more
Arctic group of Northern Fleet begins voyage in Arctic Ocean
The squadron includes the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, from which the forces are controlled, large amphibious landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky, rescue tugboat Altai and fuel tanker Sergey Osipov
Read more
Bitcoin price falls below $50,000, first time since February 14
As of 09:41 Moscow time, the decentralized system of a crypto currency slowed down its decline
Read more
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss de-escalation in Middle East
The ministers agreed to stay maintain contacts on the current issues on the bilateral and internationals agenda
Read more
12 Western-made missiles fired at Lugansk by Ukrainian troops — LPR head
Four missiles were shot down by air defense forces near the city
Read more
Ukrainian army loses almost 47,000 troops on border with LPR — military expert
As Andrey Marochko noted, these are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area
Read more
Ukraine's population in steep decline, deaths outnumber births three to one
Ukrainian media have on numerous occasions reported on the historically low birth rate in the country
Read more
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
Read more
FSB nabs two religious figures for recruiting 19 Russians to join terrorist ranks in Syria
The supporters of an international terrorist organization also "promoted terrorism on the Internet, harming Russia’s security," the FSB said
Read more
Israel ponders preemptive strike against Iran — daily
"Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack," the Times of Israel reported
Read more
US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR
The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the statement said
Read more
Kiev to give own pilots first shot at flying recently received F-16's — politician
Vladimir Rogov suggested that the delivery of the first batch of fighter jets will give a boost to the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian citizens, but this will be short-lived
Read more
Iran believes Israel behind assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
According to Nasser Kanani Chafi, despite the fact that Israel bears full responsibility for the assassination, the US is also involved in it
Read more
Russian envoy leaves door open for more Washington-Moscow prisoner swaps
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that the recent prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington was a "rare positive event in Russian-US relations," calling it a breakthrough
Read more
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon — army
The military also said a Lebanese drone carrying explosives fell in the Malkia area
Read more
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
Read more
Russian troops take out two Leopard tanks near Kharkov
The released video shows two Ukrainian Leopard tanks being wiped out in a coordinated strike conducted by the operator of a Lancet loitering munition and a crew manning a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer
Read more
South Korean arms supplies to Kiev unable to change course of special operation — expert
"Arms supplies to Ukraine will only indicate how much the Republic of Korea is displeased and will worsen bilateral relations with Russia," Park Byung-hwan added
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
EU introduces sanctions against 28 Belarusian officials, reporters
The EU Council accused them of "the ongoing internal repression and human rights violations in Belarus"
Read more
Europe needs new security system, says German official
It should include Russia, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said
Read more
Borsa Istanbul suspends trading due to sharp drop in BIST-100 index
According to the rules of the exchange, trading is be suspended if the BIST-100 index drops sharply by 5-7$
Read more
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Read more
Liberation of Novoselovka Pervaya expands zone of control over Ukraine’s logistics
The liberation of this settlement has also made it possible to align the frontline
Read more
Maduro expected to visit Belarus in October-November — Belarusian PM
Roman Golovchenko said that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is also expected to visit Belarus
Read more
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.3 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Iran to avenge Hamas leader’s death at appropriate time — Revolutionary Guard Corps
The Hamas leader was killed by a short-range projectile with a 7-kilogram warhead
Read more
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
Read more
Belgian triathlete Michel in hospital with stomach disease after swimming in Seine River
According to the report, the Belgian athlete, who finished 38th in women’s triathlon competitions, has been ill for four days
Read more
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Read more
F-16s received by Kiev to have no impact on Russia’s special op — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that these outdated planes, being made before the turn of the century, having nothing modern or top-secret, "absolutely do not change anything"
Read more
Bangladesh PM Hasina resigns, Reuters reports
Anti-government protests demanding Hasina’s resignation erupted anew in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4
Read more
56 people, including 14 policemen, die in protests in Bangladesh during day
Hundreds were injured
Read more
Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
Russia expects $1.96 bln of additional oil and gas budget revenues in August
Earlier, the Ministry reported that payments from the Russian budget to oil companies for the fuel damper in July amounted to 142.5 bln rubles ($1.67 bln)
Read more
Netanyahu warns about heavy price those who attack Israel will have to pay
"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister said.
Read more
Sleeper agents' children discover Russian identity mid-flight amid prisoner swap — Kremlin
"The children of the sleeper agents asked their parents yesterday who greeted them, they didn't even know who Putin was," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Ukraine plans to evacuate nearly 750 children from Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Residents of the town of Novgorodovka and several villages around it, as well as of the villages Poltavka and Ostrovskoye will be subject to mandatory evacuation
Read more
Nearly 90 Russian residents injured, four killed in Ukrainian shelling last week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that more than "2,000 attacks" on civilian infrastructure along the line of engagement were recorded during the mentioned period: on average, "more than 300 attacks per day"
Read more
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry puts WADA informer back on wanted list
Grigory Rodchenkov is accused of abusing his authority, obstructing justice and illegally circulating potent or poisonous substances
Read more
Russian, Syrian military deploys Kobani base in Aleppo governorate
Read more
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Read more
Kiev forced to surrender under onslaught of Ukrainian citizens — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that now Vladimir Zelensky "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary"
Read more
Houthis say they downed US drone over Yemen
The drone was shot down by a locally-manufactured ground-to-air projectile
Read more
Russian ambassador sees F-16s as serious threat, although US limited their use by Ukraine
"We raised a question with the US regarding the prospects of supplying F-16s to the Ukrainian battlefield, given the reports and photos that have appeared in news media on the subject," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops
The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said
Read more
Houthis say they attacked container ship in Gulf of Aden
The Groton container ship was attacked for "violating the ban on the passage to the ports of occupied Palestine.
Read more
Several Ukrainian brigades find themselves trapped in Pokrovsk area
It is reported that Ukrainian forces had sought to use drones to improve their position, but those were jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems
Read more
Several dwelling houses damaged in Lugansk after Ukraine’s attack — administration
Fragments damaged roofs and broke windows
Read more
Mali severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine
This decision was made citing Kiev's support of terrorist formations in the African country, aBamako news portal reported
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat warns Western countries against being Israel’s ‘genocide partners’
If we don’t stop this massacre, we will be accomplices in the crime, Hakan Fidan said
Read more
Iran refuses to mitigate its response to killing of Hamas leader — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war
Read more
Ukraine’s military attacks 11 times borderline Belgorod Region over past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five people sustained wounds
Read more
Plane carrying Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon Air Base in India
Media reports say that Sheikh Hasina is planning to leave India for London
Read more
Japan's Nikkei plunges 12.4% on fears of US recession
This is a historical low, surpassing the "Black Monday" in 1987, when Nikkei lost 3,836.33 points during trading
Read more
CENTCOM chief arrives in Middle East
According to the Axios news outlet, General Michael E. Kurilla will visit several Gulf countries, Jordan and Israel and try to mobilize international and regional allies to jointly repel a potential strike from Iran
Read more
Battlegroup North’s helicopter hits Ukrainian stronghold
The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air-to-air missiles and Vihr guided air-to-air missiles at the specified coordinates, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Former doping control officer put on wanted list for tampering with athlete database
According to the source, after fleeing to the United States, Rodchenkov and Sobolevsky, with WADA's blessing, repeatedly offered the former director of the Antidoping Center Maria Dikunets money and asylum in the US or Canada
Read more
Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela
Bolivarian Republic's President said that "they are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie"
Read more
Most of some 30 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by air defenses — Israeli army
No injuries were reported
Read more
Over 40 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region during day
Drones attacked the Sudzha border crossing and the villages of Gornal, Guyevo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, and Kurilovka
Read more
Ukrainian long-haul truckers flee country on international trips
Artyom Shevchenko added that in such a situation, commercial companies were actively employing women as long-distance drivers
Read more
Dozens detained in riots in UK cities
According to the UK media, the protests staged by far-right forces against the backdrop of the murder of three children in Southport ended in some cases in clashes with law enforcement officers and looting
Read more
MEPs push for suspending Hungary from Schengen over visa policy for Russians — Politico
Czech MEP Danuse Nerudova and Lithuania’s Petras Auatrevicius pointed to Budapest’s decision that they insisted "could represent a loophole and potentially jeopardize the overall functioning of the Schengen area and its role as a secure space for citizens"
Read more